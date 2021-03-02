SC judges to get jab today, no choice between vaccines

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 02: The sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court and their family members will get the COVID-19 vaccine shots starting today. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS.

    This comes at a time when the Supreme Court is planning on resuming physical hearing in the courts.

    "The Chief Justice of India made it clear that the judges of Supreme Court themselves are willing to restart the open court hearings but there are medical and technical issues which the registry of Supreme Court of India is trying to sort out and solve. Therefore, it will be done gradually," the Bar Council of India said in a press release.

    1.28 lakh people over 60 years get 1st dose of COVID vaccine

    The Supreme Court has arranged a vaccination facility on the premises in addition to the ones at the government hospitals. The cost of the vaccination will be as per the Centre's guidelines. The private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per shot.

    The judges will not be able to chose between the Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
