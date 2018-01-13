SC judges' rebellion: Principal Secretary to PM, Nripendra Misra meets CJI Dipak Misra

A day after four top Supreme Court judges addressed a press conference making stunning allegations against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary, Nripendra Misra on Saturday met the CJI at his residence in New Delhi.

The PM's principal secretary was, however, reportedly snubbed by the CJI, who refused to meet him. According to some reporters, Nripendra Misra was made to return from 5, Krishna Menon Marg residence of the CJI Misra.

Principal Secretary to PM, Nripendra Misra, seen outside Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5C2PVvO36T — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

Four senior judges of the Supreme Court on Friday mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice of India, listing a litany of problems that they said were afflicting the country's highest court and warned that these issues could destroy the Indian democracy.

Four of the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court - Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary system in the country if democracy has to be protected. The press conference, a first of its kind for sitting judges of the Supreme Court, was being held at the residence of Justice Chelameswar.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association will hold a meeting on Saturday over the judges' press conference on Friday at 5 pm. The SC Bar Association chief Vikas Singh is expected to brief media at 6 pm.

