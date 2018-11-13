  • search

SC to hear 42 review petitions on Sabarimala verdict today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Ahead of the annual pilgrim season commencing this week, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear 42 petitions seeking a review of the earlier verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

    SC to hear 42 review petitions on Sabarimala verdict today

    The petitions would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra at 3 PM today.

    The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala has triggered massive protests by Hindu organisations and devotees across Kerala.

    On September 28, in a historic judgement, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa shrine.

    Though the apex court allowed entry of all women into the Hindu shrine, so far no woman of menstruating age have been able to enter the temple as devotees and Sangh Parivar members have prevented them midway.

    Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government is likely to convene an all-party meeting today to discuss various matters relating to the temple. "We are thinking of having an all-party meeting. We have not taken a final decision yet. There are plans," Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran told reporters.

    Read more about:

    supreme court kerala sabarimala temple women

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 0:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue