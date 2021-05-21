SC grants bail to rebel YSR Congress MP in sedition case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: The Supreme Court Friday granted bail to rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who was arrested in a sedition case lodged by Andhra Pradesh Police against him.

A vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai, while referring to Raju's medical report received from the Army hospital at Secunderabad, said it cannot be ruled out that the MP was "ill-treated" in the custody.

The apex court imposed several bail conditions on Raju, including that he would not give any interview to the media with regard to the case.

On May 17, the top court had ordered forthwith transfer of Raju to the Army hospital at Secunderabad in neighbouring Telangana for medical examination and hospitalization till further orders.

Raju, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Narsapuram parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh, alleged that the sedition case has been lodged against him by state police "because of political vendetta" as he has been criticizing "the action of his own party".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 17:45 [IST]