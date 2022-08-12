SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court gave one-week extension to the demolition date of Supertech twin towers. It was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request for an extension. The apex court gave an additional one week buffer till September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to weather conditions.

The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging -- rigging of explosives inside the structures -- of the twin towers located in Sector 93B in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The proposal has been made in view of the reports of all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures for the job, officials told news agency PTI.

Noida Twin Towers to be loaded with explosives by August 20

More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:54 [IST]