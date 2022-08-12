India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court gave one-week extension to the demolition date of Supertech twin towers. It was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request for an extension. The apex court gave an additional one week buffer till September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to weather conditions.

    The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging -- rigging of explosives inside the structures -- of the twin towers located in Sector 93B in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

    SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers

    The proposal has been made in view of the reports of all stakeholders, including the Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures for the job, officials told news agency PTI.

    Noida Twin Towers to be loaded with explosives by August 20Noida Twin Towers to be loaded with explosives by August 20

    More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to officials.

    Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

    Comments

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court extension demolition deadline

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X