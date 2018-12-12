Home News India SC extends date for filing claims and objections on NRC

SC extends date for filing claims and objections on NRC

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended last date of filling claims and objections on inclusion of names in the draft National Register of Citizen (NRC) from December 15 to December 31, 2018.

NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela tells Supreme Court,"Out of 40 lakh people who were left out of the final draft NRC, 14.8 lakh people have filed claims."

According to Bar & Bench, process of verification will now start on February 15. To facilitate filing of objections against wrongful inclusions Supreme Court directs that Application Receipt numbers be made available to certain officials.

The final draft of the register, published on July 30, had left out nearly 40 lakh people, including some MLAs and a former chief minister. Those excluded will come under the purview of the Foreigners' Tribunals and will have to prove their citizenship or face unlimited detention if they fail to do so.