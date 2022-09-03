SC has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in last 4 days, says CJI UU Lalit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 03: Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the Apex court has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in the last four days. It wrapped up 106 regular cases and 440 transfer petitions. The CJI was sharing the latest disposal rate of the court in the past four days as given to him by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court.

In a felicitation given to him by the Bar Council of India, the Chief Justice said the message should go out to lawyers across the country that the "Supreme Court will try to dispose of as much as you are capable of bringing before the Supreme Court.

"I would sincerely strive and do my best to live up to those expectations and to be worthy of standing before you after three months and getting more flowers from what I got today," Justice Lalit said.

On the warm welcome given to him, the CJI, in a lighter vein, said he would need a truck to carry the flowers and bouquets home.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present on the occasion. Delivering the welcome address, BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the appointment of Justice Lalit as 49th CJI is a matter of great pride for all lawyers across the country.

Justice Lalit only second judge to become CJI after being elevated from the Bar

"He has also ensured transparency in the listing of the matters so that lawyers do not face difficulty. Listing of cases was a big problem for Supreme Court lawyers. Today when cases are filed, they are listed for hearing the next day. This is the norm by CJI UU Lalit. He heard 200 mentioning cases yesterday. I was there in the court," he said.

Mishra said the quality of work is important and not the length of tenure.

He also informed that on Saturday BCI will hold a joint meeting with all the state bar associations and pass a resolution on increasing the retirement age of judges.