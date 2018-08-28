  • search

SC dismisses plea against 2G investigator Rajeshwar Singh

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by journalist Upendra Rai seeking to change Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh as the investigating officer against him in 2G spectrum case.

    Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy welcomed the apex court's decision.

    Swamy tweeted, "Happy that today SC dismissed the case filed against Dr. Rajeshwar by touts hired by PC. I am also the Namo Govt today were on the same side and wavelength. ASG Banerjee also argued cogently."

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 1, filed a chargesheet against Upendra Rai and four others in Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with a money laundering case.

    The money laundering case is connected to a CBI inquiry into allegations of extortion and dubious financial transactions against Rai. The journalist has refuted all allegations, claiming that he is being framed for reporting on an ED officer investigating the 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

