SC dismisses Atul Rai's plea seeking protection from arrest in rape case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 27: Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Atul Rai, a winning SP-BSP candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Ghoshi constituency seeking protection from arrest, in connection with many cases, including that of rape and kidnapping.

Mentioning before a Vacation Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, Rai, through his counsel, sought protection from arrest.

Rai, the accused in the case has reportedly been absconded. Earlier as well, the top court had declined to grant Rai interim protection from arrest.

In April, a college student in Varanasi had accused Rai of sexually assaulting her. The victim had alleged that she was taken by Rai to his residence on the pretext of meeting his wife.

An FIR was lodged against Rai in the matter.

On May 8, the Allahabad High Court had turned down Rai's plea seeking anticipatory bail. Since then, he has been absconding.