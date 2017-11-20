SC denies parking lot construction near Taj Mahal, asks tourists to walk

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to give permission for he construction of multi-level parking near Taj Mahal and observed that the tourists could walk to the monument instead of riding on vehicles.

The apex court had on October 24 ordered the demolition of the multi-level car parking which is under construction.

The multi-level parking was coming up one km from the eastern gate of the 17th-century monument. The project site, closer to the Taj Mahal's western gate, is proposed to house 400 four-wheelers.

The apex court, which is dealing with a petition filed by environmentalist M C Mehta, has been monitoring development in the area to protect the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631.

The historic white marble mausoleum is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Mehta, in his PIL, has sought protection of the Taj from the ill-effects of polluting gases and deforestation in and around the area.

The apex court had earlier passed a slew of directions to protect the monument.

OneIndia News