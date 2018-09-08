SC Commission orders inquiry into people snatching jobs of SC/ST by fake certificates

New Delhi, Sep 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is working to take social security measures forward for the depressed people but by the misuse of laws to eat into Dalit and depressed pie continues unabated. People who can manipulate the system in their favour are thriving on such practice as Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe Commission has got many such complains where people from general category managed to get jobs meant for the SC/ST by using fake certificates.

Sources in the SC/ST commission that more complains are coming from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab especially in the education department. The SC/ST commission got one such complaint from one of the schools of western Uttar Pradesh on which the commission ordered inquiry. As per the SC/ST commission, a teacher working has been found working in a school with the fake SC/ST certificate in connivance with the officials of the education department. As per National University of Educational and Planning (NUEPA) the autonomous organization of the Union Human Resource Development ministry, she is working as a teacher employed under the SC category while RTI information sought through education office of the district, the teacher is working under general category. On being asked NUEPA claimed that data available with it is absolutely corrected and verified.

Interestingly the father of the teachers against whom the SC/ST commission ordered an inquiry is working in the post office as general category worker. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has refused to give any information in this regard. Chairman of the SC/ST Commission Ram Shankar Katheria said that he has ordered district magistrate to inquire about it in this matter. He said that there are a big number of complains in which general category people getting fake certificates made to get government jobs. On one hand many reserved seats from schools to university remain vacant on the other hand people are capturing it by wrong practices. This is a double whammy for SC/ST people by people snatching their right by wrong practices.

Katheria said that such wrong practices have been forwarded to the respective state governments, district magistrate, Union Home ministry and Union social justice and empowerment ministry.