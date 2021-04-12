Not possible to order release, deport Rohingya’s detained in Jammu without following law: SC

SC Benches to assembly via video link after 50 staffers test positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: Hearings in the Supreme Court will now be held via video conferencing after 50 staffers are said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

It has been decided that all the judges would function from their homes and the Benches would assemble through video links. All the court halls are being sanitised and the Benches will assemble at 11.30 am as opposed to 10.30 am.

The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of 1.52 lakh new infections while a massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday in a bid to abate the surge

The active caseload till now was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which are witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more COVID hospitals and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people

The Centre announced a ban on export of Remdesivir, used in coronavirus treatment and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors.