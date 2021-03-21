YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC appointed panel to study farm laws likely to submit report today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Supreme Court appointed panel appointed to study the three farm laws passed by Parliament is likely to submit its report today.

    SC appointed panel to study farm laws likely to submit report today

    The draft report prepared by the panel has been sent for printing and would be submitted as per schedule. Reports say that the panel spoke with several persons and organisations. The meetings were held online due to COVID-19. Further suggestions were also taken from the general public as well.

    Farmer protest could present a challenge for Biden administration: US Congress report

    The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders.

    Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi''s borders for nearly three months now seeking repeal of the new legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

    "The Supreme Court appointed Committee on recently enacted Farm Acts held its interaction from NASC complex, Pusa, New Delhi today with the office bearers of All lndia Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC)," the panel said in a statement.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court

    Story first published: Sunday, March 21, 2021, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X