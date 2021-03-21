SC appointed panel to study farm laws likely to submit report today

Sabarimala issue pending in Supreme Court, nothing to be debated now: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: The Supreme Court appointed panel appointed to study the three farm laws passed by Parliament is likely to submit its report today.

The draft report prepared by the panel has been sent for printing and would be submitted as per schedule. Reports say that the panel spoke with several persons and organisations. The meetings were held online due to COVID-19. Further suggestions were also taken from the general public as well.

The Supreme Court had on January 12 stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to submit a report after consulting the stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi''s borders for nearly three months now seeking repeal of the new legislations and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

"The Supreme Court appointed Committee on recently enacted Farm Acts held its interaction from NASC complex, Pusa, New Delhi today with the office bearers of All lndia Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC)," the panel said in a statement.