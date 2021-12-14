SC allows double lane for Chardham road project

Till when does a father have to take responsibility of his child: SC clarifies

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 14: Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Central government to construct three double-lane strategic highways for the Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand.

It constitutes a committee to be led by former Supreme Court judge AK Sikri to ensure all remedial measures are taken in the interest of the environment and recommendations of the committee are implemented while going ahead with the project.

The strategic 900-km-long project worth Rs 12,000 crore aims to provide all-weather connectivity to four holy towns - Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath - in Uttarakhand.

The court was hearing the Centre's plea seeking modification of the September 8, 2020 order, which had asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to follow the 2018 circular stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre on the ambitious Chardham highway project, which goes up to the border with China.

With inputs from agencies