    Saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath passes away at 69

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 11: Noted Padmashri Kadri Gopalnath, one of the pioneers of Carnatic music on the saxophone passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru early on October 11. He was 69 and was ailing for some time.

    Born on December 11, 1949 in Mangalore, Kadri Gopalnath in his childhood, he once saw the saxophone being played in the Mysore Palace band set. Upon hearing the vibrant tone of the saxophone, Gopalnath decided to master it. It took him nearly 20 years to conquer the complex western wind instrument, and he was eventually crowned as the "Saxophone Chakravarthy".

    Kadri Gopalnath won many titles and honours. One of the most cherished being the Asthana Vidwan of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Sri Sringeri Sharadha Peetam, Sri Ahobila Mutt and Sri Pillayarpatti Temple. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004.

