    Sawan Shivratri 2021: Date, Puja timings, Lord Shiva Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp messages

    New Delhi, July 06: Masik Shivratri 2021 is one of the most auspicious days that falls every month. However, this time it holds great significance as it has fallen in the holy month of Sawan, known as Sawan Shivratri 2021 which is celebrated on August 6, 2021.

    The devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and worship Shiva Linga on all Shivaratris in the year for a prosperous and peaceful life. Usually, there are 12 Shivaratri days in a year.

    Sawan Shivratri 2021: Date, Puja timings, Lord Shiva Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp messages

    This special day is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha or the 14th day of the dark fortnight of Shravana month. As per Hindu belief, doing Abhishekem in Phalguna month Maha Shivratri has great significance.

    Sawan Shivratri 2021: Date & Time

    Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

    Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:06 AM to 12:48 AM, August 07

    Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:08 PM to 09:48 PM

    Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:48 PM to 12:27 AM, August 07

    Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:27 AM to 03:06 AM, August 07

    Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:06 AM to 05:46 AM, August 07

    Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:28 PM on August 06, 2021

    Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:11 PM on August 07, 2021

    Shivaratri Parana Time - 05:46 AM to 03:47 PM, August 07, 2021

    Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

    Oṃ tryámbakaṃ yajāmahe sughandhíṃ puṣṭivardhánam
    urvārukam iva bandhánān mṛtyor mukṣīya māmṛtāt

    Lord Shiva Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones

    1) May Lord Shiva give you strength. Wishing you and your family Happy Shivaratri

    2) May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

    3) May the choicest blessings of Lord Shiva bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life.

    4) Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva

    Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
