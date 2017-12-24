Sawai Madhopur accident: Juvenile was driving the bus

The bus, which fell off the bridge into the river Banas killing 33 people in Sawai Madhopur district was driven by a 16-year-old boy. Passengers were from Rajasthan and other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district.

According to reports, the bus on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur. The bus was being driven by a 16-year-old conductor who was speeding and lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge near Dubi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the deaths. He tweeted, " Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

(With agency reports)