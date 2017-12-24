Election Result 
RK Nagar by poll counting

Sawai Madhopur accident: Juvenile was driving the bus

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The bus, which fell off the bridge into the river Banas killing 33 people in Sawai Madhopur district was driven by a 16-year-old boy. Passengers were from Rajasthan and other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Several of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour in the district.

People gather after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Banas river in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi area in Rajasthan on Saturday. At least 33 people died and several injured in this accident. PTI Photo
People gather after a passenger bus fell off a bridge in Banas river in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi area in Rajasthan on Saturday. At least 33 people died and several injured in this accident. PTI Photo

According to reports, the bus on its way to Lalsot from Sawai Madhopur. The bus was being driven by a 16-year-old conductor who was speeding and lost control over the vehicle which fell off the bridge near Dubi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the deaths. He tweeted, " Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

(With agency reports)

Read more about:

rajasthan, accident, vasundhara raje

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 9:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.