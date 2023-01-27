Kerala's Guruvayur temple has over 260 kg of gold, nearly 20,000 gold lockets: RTI to query

Kasaragod, Jan 27: A Congress leader in Kerala posted a Republic Day greetings on his Facebook page with the image of Hindutva ideolouge V D Savarkar among other freedom fighters drawing protest from party workers.

After facing huge social media backlash, Kasaragod District Congress Committee president P K Faisal deleted the post and said it was a mistake committed by the designer of the poster. The Facebook post became viral on social media after it was shared by many.

"It was a mistake done by the designer of the poster for Republic Day. My Facebook account was being handled by my office staff. We have rectified it and the Indian National Congress does not need to endorse people like Savarkar," Faisal told reporters on Friday.

Last September, a picture of Savarkar was found on an 88-feet long banner erected as part of welcoming the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulam district.