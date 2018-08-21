Satyapal Malik appointed as next Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 21: Satyapal Malik, who is currently the Governor of Bihar, has been appointed as the next Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. Malik would be replacing NN Vohra whose term as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir ended on June 28.

Vohra was asked to continue beyond June 28 to oversee Amarnath Yatra.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Ji Tandon has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar to replace Malik. Meanwhile, Satyadev Narayan Arya has been appointed as the Governor of Haryana while Baby Rani Maurya has been appointed as the Governor of Uttarakhand.

Ganga Prasad has been appointed as Governor of Sikkim while Tathagata Roy has been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya. Kaptan Singh Solanki has been appointed as Governor of Tripura.

Satya Pal Malik was appointed as the Governor of Bihar by President Ram Nath Kovind on 30 September 2017.

Earlier, he was the member of the 9th Lok Sabha and represented Aligarh Constituency from 1989 to 1991.

He was member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh during two term of 1980-86 and 1986-1992. He was also member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly during 1974-77. He was born to a modest farmer family in a village- Hisawada, District- Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Vohra was appointed as Jammu and Kashmir's Governor on 28 June 2013. Vohra had then replaced Lt Gen (Retd) SK Sinha as governor of Jammu and Kashmir. His appointment was a break from the routine of appointing former intelligence or army officers as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.