Satta bazaar prediction of Assembly Elections 2021: BJP to form next govts in Bengal, Assam & Puducherry

    assembly elections West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 bjp politics

    Satta bazaar prediction of Assembly Elections 2021: BJP to form next govts in West Bengal, Assam & Puducherry

    New Delhi, Apr 21: As the Assembly elections 2021 approching the final stage, the bookies of gambling circuit Satta Bazar in the country are expecting their betting turnover to cross ₹25,000 crore in all states combined. Elections are being held in five states-Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The election results will not only decide the fate on these states but also the course of politics in India.

    In West Bengal, while the BJP is hoping to come out with a thumping victory with the help of its populist policies the opposition, particularly Congress, expected to thwart the saffron party's march.

    Report suggests, Going by the odds, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may not cross 115-120 seats in the 294-seat Assembly.

    While BjP is hoping to create history by capturing Bengal for the first time, the ruling TMC under Mamata Banerjee hoping to spoil the saffron surge.

    In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance is expected to form the government and the incumbent Left Democratic Front is expected to retain power in Kerala.

    The Satta Bazar odds show that BJP by itself or in alliance could emerge victorious in three.

    X