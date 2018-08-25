Satheesh Reddy appointed as DRDO chief for two years

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Centre today appointed G. Satheesh Reddy as the Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and Secretary in the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D),for a period of two years.

The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was then given additional charge of the post. Christopher was in May last year given a one-year extension. His extended term had ended on May 28.

He was in May 2015 appointed as Director General of the DRDO for a two-year term.

Christopher was then working as Distinguished Scientist and Programme Director (airborne early warning and control system) and Director, Centre for Air-Borne Systems in the DRDO.

Satheesh Reddy has served as Scientific Adviser to the Raksha Mantri from June 2015 to June 2018. Prior to that he was Director of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

He is currently the Director General, Missiles & Strategic Systems. He has played a significant role in the development of the country's missiles systems and their launches.Established in 1980, the DoDRD advises the government on scientific aspects of military equipment and logistics and the formulation of research, design and development plans for the equipment required by the three services-- the Army, Navy and the Air Force.