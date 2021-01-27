Sasikala released from jail after serving 4 years imprisonment in DA case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who spent four years in jail after being convicted in a corruption case has been released from jail.

The prison formalities were completed at the Victoria Hospital this morning, where she has been admitted. She would either remain in Victoria or be moved to a private hospital in the city.

Prison authorities said on Tuesday that the former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be formally released today.

Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented: Bangaluru Hospital

Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 and was admitted to the Bowring hospital initially before being shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 centre at the Victoria hospital.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala''s nephew and founder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had on Monday said a decision on the discharge of her aunt from the hospital would be taken after consulting the doctors.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and Jayalalithaa''s foster son V N Sudhakaran. According to a hospital bulletin, Sasikala is now doing well.

"She is asymptomatic, conscious, alert and well oriented. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital said in the bulletin.

Authorities at the Victoria hospital said as per COVID-19 protocol she may have to spend 10 days at the facility. But, if her family wishes to shift her to a private hospital they are allowed to, they added. On the other hand, Ilavarasi, who too had contracted coronavirus is asymptomatic. She will be free in the first week of February.