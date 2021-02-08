AIADMK goes to police again against Sasikala, alleges conspiracy to unleash violence in TN

Sasikala heads to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, flaunts AIADMK flag on her car

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Feb 08: Sacked AIADMK chief, VK Sasikala, who was released last month after a jail term for corruption, signaled that she planned to be a disruptor for Tamil Nadu's ruling party ahead of approaching state polls as she defiantly displayed its flag on her car as she headed to the state by road.

Sasikala is returning to Tamil Nadu for the first time since her release on January 27 after a four-year jail term for corruption. Till now, she was in Bengaluru, where she was treated for COVID-19.

Afghanistan receives half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India

While she was in jail, Sasikala was removed as AIADMK chief and expelled by E Palaniswami, the man she had handpicked as Chief Minister, as part of a compromise he reached with rebel-turned-deputy O Panneerselvam.

On Monday, as she left for Tamil Nadu from the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru, her car was seen displaying the AIADMK flag. She was seen in a car in a green sari, greeting supporters with folded hands.

Afghanistan receives half million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India

The Tamil Nadu government had complained to the police when she was spotted using the party flag after her release. She was then warned by the police against using it, since she was no more a member of the party.

Sasikala's supporters, including some AIADMK members that have been at odds with the Chief Minister and his deputy, are planning a big reception for her return to Tamil Nadu, especially in Hosur that borders Karnataka.