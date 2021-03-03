YouTube
    Sasikala, expelled AIADMK chief, quits politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 03: Expelled AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala, who was released from jail in January has quit politics and public life.

    "I have never been after power or position even when Jaya (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. (I am) quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on," Sasikala said in a statement.

    VK Sasikala

    "I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going," she added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 21:59 [IST]
