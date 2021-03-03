DMK-Congress yet to finalise on allocation of seats ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

Sasikala, expelled AIADMK chief, quits politics ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 03: Expelled AIADMK Chief VK Sasikala, who was released from jail in January has quit politics and public life.

"I have never been after power or position even when Jaya (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. (I am) quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on," Sasikala said in a statement.

"I urge supporters of AIADMK to all work together and defeat the DMK (the primary opposition). I urge the party cadre to work to keep her legacy going," she added.