    Sariska Tiger Reserve fire: PM Modi speaks with Gehlot, assures all help

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the large-scale fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve and expressed concern over the situation while assuring all help.

    Sariska Tiger Reserve fire:

    Fire fighting operations in Sariska Tiger Reserve resumed Wednesday morning with two Indian Air Force helicopters, disaster relief personnel and local people pitching in to beat back the flames.

    "Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Rajasthan chief minister on the fire at Sariska Tiger reserve. The PM expressed concern at the situation and assured all help," a source told PTI.

    A forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now "almost under control" in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass. But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five sq km.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 20:19 [IST]
    X