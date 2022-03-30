Intimidation by violence 'because of political opposition' is violation of democratic rights: PM Modi

Time to make Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity: PM at 5th BIMSTEC summit

Sariska Tiger Reserve fire: PM Modi speaks with Gehlot, assures all help

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the large-scale fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve and expressed concern over the situation while assuring all help.

Fire fighting operations in Sariska Tiger Reserve resumed Wednesday morning with two Indian Air Force helicopters, disaster relief personnel and local people pitching in to beat back the flames.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Rajasthan chief minister on the fire at Sariska Tiger reserve. The PM expressed concern at the situation and assured all help," a source told PTI.

A forest official said the situation, developing since Sunday, was now "almost under control" in areas with thick easy-burning dry grass. But in the morning, flames still raged across a swathe of four or five sq km.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 20:19 [IST]