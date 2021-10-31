YouTube
    Sardar Patel gave message to world that no one can destroy India's unity and integrity: Amit Shah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kevadia (Guj), Oct 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India, Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary.

    Sardar Patel gave message to world that no one can destroy Indias unity and integrity: Amit Shah

    Kevadia, where a 182 metre-tall statue of Sardar Patel is located, is not just any place today, it has become a shrine of national unity and patriotism, Shah said here in Gujarat. Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

    "Sardar Patel gave a message to the world that nobody can destroy the unity and integrity of India," he said.

    Amit Shah attends Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function at Statue of Unity, Kevadia Amit Shah attends Rashtriya Ekta Diwas function at Statue of Unity, Kevadia

    In a video message on the National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is due to Sardar Patel's inspiration that India is today becoming self-reliant in defending itself.

    Sardar Patel was the proponent of a country where everybody should get same opportunity and where everybody has the freedom to pursue his/her dreams, he said.

