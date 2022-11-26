Sankalp for Agresar Gujarat: BJP’s manifesto promises free education for girls, KG to PG

BJP committed to bring UCC but only after following all democratic process: Amit Shah

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 26: The BJP has released its manifesto fort the upcoming Gujarat elections. One of the key points that the BJP has made is free education for girls from KG to PG, BJP president, J P Nadda said.

He also announced that the party with launch the Gujarat Olympics Mission and would create world class infrastructure with an aim of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Here are the 40 promises that the BJP has made in its Gujarat manifesto:

We will invest ₹10,000 crore under Gujarat Krishi Infrastructure Kosh to develop a holistic system of Khedut Mandis, modern APMCs, sorting and grading units, cold chains, warehouses, primary processing centres, etc. We will invest ₹25,000 crore to expand the existing irrigation network through projects such as Sujalam Sufalam, SAUNI, lift irrigation projects, micro irrigation, drip irrigation and other systems across Gujarat. We will ensure holistic care for livestock by strengthening Gaushalas (additional budget of ₹500 crore), setting up 1,000 additional Mobile Veterinary Units and ensuring complete vaccination and insurance. We will set up 2 Sea Food Parks (one each in South Gujarat and Saurashtra), build India's first Blue Economy Industrial Corridor and strengthen fishing related infrastructure (jetties, cold supply chain and mechanisation of boats). We will double the annual cap under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat) from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per family and ensure free-of-cost medical treatment. We will launch the Mukhyamantri Free Diagnostic Scheme with a corpus of ₹110 crore to provide free-of-cost diagnostic services in all government health institutions and empanelled laboratories for EWS households. We will create a ₹10,000 crore Maharaja Shri Bhagvatsinhji Swasthya Kosh to set up 3 Civil Medicities, 2 AIIMS-grade institutions, and upgrade infrastructure at existing healthcare facilities (Hospitals, CHCs and PHCs). We will convert 20,000 government schools into Schools of Excellence with a budget of ₹10,000 crore in the next 5 years. We will launch Keshavram Kashiram Shastri Higher Education Transformation Fund with a budget of ₹1,000 crore, to construct new government colleges and revamp the existing colleges and universities with state-of-the-art facilities. We will provide 20 lakh employment opportunities to the youth of Gujarat in the next 5 years. We will establish 4 Gujarat Institute of Technology (GIT) on the lines of IITs as Centres of Excellence in the areas of Green Energy, Semiconductors, FinTech, and Aerospace. We will launch Gujarat Olympics Mission and create world-class sports infrastructure with an aim to host the Olympic Games in 2036. We will ensure that every citizen in Gujarat has a pucca house and ensure 100% implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We will launch a Family Card Yojana, which will enable every family to avail benefits of all State Government-run welfare schemes. We will provide 1 litre of edible oil four times a year and 1 kg subsidised chana per month at subsidised rates through the PDS system. We will initiate mobile delivery of ration across all 56 Tribal Sub Plan Talukas. We will spend ₹1 lakh crore under the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana 2.0 for the all-round socio-economic development of tribals. We will construct a Birsa Munda Adi Jati Samriddhi Corridor between Ambaji and Umergram to spur growth by connecting every tribal district's headquarters with a 4-6 lane state highway, and by constructing a tribal cultural circuit to connect Pal Dadhvaav and the Statue of Unity to Shabari Dham. We will ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in tribal areas by setting up 8 medical colleges, and 10 nursing/para-medical colleges. We will set up 8 GIDCs in the tribal belt to generate employment opportunities for tribal youth. We will set up 25 Birsa Munda Gyan Shakti Residential Schools to provide the best residential schooling facilities to 75,000 meritorious students from the tribal community. We will provide free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG. We will start Sharda Mehta Yojana to provide free two-wheelers (electric scooters) to meritorious college-going female students from financially weak households. We will provide free bus travel to female senior citizens in the state. We will create more than 1 lakh government jobs for women in the next 5 years. We will introduce Shramik Credit Cards for labourers to provide them with collateral-free loans up to ₹2 lakh. We will provide a one-time incentive grant of ₹50,000 for OBC/ST/SC/EWS students who get into a NIRF top-ranking institution in India or a top-ranking world institution for higher education. We will ensure the complete implementation of the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee's recommendation. We will create an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organisations and anti-India forces. We will enact the Gujarat Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act to recover damages done to public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots, violent protests, unrest, etc. We will spend over ₹1,000 crore on Police Force modernisation to strengthen the physical infrastructure, purchasing best-in-class weapons and equipment, and building India's most robust IT infrastructure. We will make Gujarat a $1 trillion economy by maintaining its pole position in manufacturing, focusing on services and investing in human and institutional capacity-building for new-age industries. We will attract ₹5 lakh crore foreign investment and make Gujarat the Defence and Aviation Manufacturing Hub of India. We will develop the first-of-its-kind Parikrama Path of 3,000 km encircling the whole state with 4-6 lane roads/ highways by constructing a South Eastern Peripheral Highway and North Western Peripheral Highway. We will develop Gujarat Link Corridors by completing the missing links and augmenting the existing highways through the East-West Corridor connecting Dahod with Porbandar and North-South Corridor connecting Palanpur to Valsad. We will develop a Saurashtra Express Highway Grid to provide seamless connectivity between important economic hubs and national highways. We will spend ₹25,000 crore under the Gujarat Urban Development Mission to transform the urban landscape with a focus on decongesting the existing cities (Satellite Townships) and increasing ease of living (Riverfront, Recreational Parks, Urban Forests, Traffic Management Systems) for citizens. We will ensure time-bound completion of Gandhinagar and Surat Metro, and kick-start work on Saurashtra (Rajkot) and Central Gujarat's (Vadodara) first metro rail service. We will build a Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor to establish it as western India's biggest spiritual centre, comprising of the World's tallest Shree Krishna statue, a 3D immersive Bhagwat Gita experience zone and a viewing gallery for the lost city of Dwarka. We will invest ₹1,000 crore to renovate, expand and promote temples, following the successful transformation model of Somnath, Ambaji and Pavagadh. We will invest ₹2,500 crore to promote Gujarat's culture at the national and international levels by building museums, centres for performing arts, Sardar Patel Bhawan, etc.

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 13:36 [IST]