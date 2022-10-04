Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended in Patra Chawl land scam case

New Delhi, Oct 04: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till October 10 in Patra Chawl land scam case. Hearing in his bail plea too, to be held on the same date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raut (60) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

The ED had filed the supplementary charge sheet, naming Raut as an accused in the case. Raut has moved the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases for bail. Special judge M G Deshpande after taking cognisance of the prosecution complaint issued summons to all the accused in the case, including Pravin Raut, an aide of the Sena MP.

Earlier, the Sena leader's bail hearing was adjourned to September 21 after his lawyer said they want to go through the charge sheet and decide on adding additional grounds in his plea, as reported by news agency PTI.

Chawl case: New evidences suggest Raut played key role in siphoning crime proceeds: ED charge-sheet

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. While opposing Sanjay Raut's bail application, the ED told the court last week that he played a major role in the money laundering case related to Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind curtains". The ED had also denied Raut's contention that the action against him arose from malice or political vendetta.

