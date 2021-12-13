YouTube
    Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi after BJP leader Deepti Rawat’s complaint about ‘abusive’ language

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said Sunday.

    Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi after BJP leader Deepti Rawat’s complaint about ‘abusive’ language

    They said the FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

    In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made "shocking comments" against BJP workers.

    She further alleged that he issued threats against "the life and limb of BJP political workers" and also used abusive language. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raut under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), a senior Delhi police officer said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
