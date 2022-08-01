How many times Uddhav visited Maha CM's office when he was in power: Eknath Shinde camp

Sanjay Raut arrest: Uddhav Thackeray to chair key meet at 1 pm

Mumbai, Aug 01: Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders at his residence Matoshree at 1 pm, following Sanjay Raut's arrest.

Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his MLA brother Sunil Raut said on Monday.

He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

"The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun," the Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli told PTI.

SC to hear today Uddhav camp's plea seeking stay against EC proceedings

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized.

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 12:05 [IST]