YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sanjay Raut arrest: Uddhav Thackeray to chair key meet at 1 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 01: Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders at his residence Matoshree at 1 pm, following Sanjay Raut's arrest.

    Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his MLA brother Sunil Raut said on Monday.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

    "The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun," the Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli told PTI.

    SC to hear today Uddhav camp's plea seeking stay against EC proceedingsSC to hear today Uddhav camp's plea seeking stay against EC proceedings

    The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized.

    The Rajya Sabha MP of the Sena, led by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.

    The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

    Comments

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray meeting arrest sanjay raut

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 12:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X