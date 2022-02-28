YouTube
    Sanjay Pandey is new Mumbai Police Chief

    Mumbai, Feb 28: The Maharashtra government has appointed former state acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai police commissioner.

    Sanjay Pandey is new Mumbai Police Chief

    Mr Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh was removed from the post last year.

    Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation as its managing director.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 17:52 [IST]
