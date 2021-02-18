Sandeep Nahar suicide: Abetment case against wife, mother-in-law

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 18: Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against actor Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law after he was found to have hanged himself two days ago, an official said on Wednesday.

An FIR were registered on a complaint filed by Sandeep'\'s father Vijay Kumar Nahar against Sandeep''s wife Khanchan and mother-in-law Veenu under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide), he said.

No arrest has been made, the official added.

'M.S. Dhoni' co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide after he shared painful video

The actor, who had featured in Akshay Kumar''s "Kesari" and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "MS Dhoni", was found unconscious by his wife and friends on Monday night.

Sandeep had posted a suicide note on Facebook with a nine- minute video, opening up about his marital troubles.

He was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife Kanchan and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also his mother-in-law, he purportedly said in the video.

He also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.