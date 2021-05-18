Sambit Patra posts documents by Congress, claims big plan to defame PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: BJP leader, Sambit Patra posted two documents of the Congress research department and said that they are a toolkit.

He said that the documents had plans to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politicise religion and help build a biased narrative over COVID-19.

Disgusting to say the least. Rahul Gandhi wanting to use this opportunity of Pandemic to destroy the image of PM Modi. Congress workers instructed to call the mutant strain as 'Modi strain' No stone left unturned to scar the name of India with the help of Foreign Journalists!!"

Reacting to Patra, Congress research department chief, Rajiv Gowda said that the BJP is propagating a fake toolkit and attributing it to the Congress. We are filing an FIR for forgery against J P Nadda and Patra. When our country is devastated by COVID-19, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries, Gowda said.

Gowda accepted the note on the Central Vista was genuine, but said that the one related to COVID-19 was fake. "Someone has made a fake copy. I see all background papers before they are sent to the party. No such document has been prepared by us," Gowda said.

The note on the Central Vista flagged several issues that included the environmental impact of shifting trees and continuation of work amidst lockdown. It also spoke about how the money could have been used for vaccination and monetary support for the pandemic hit poor people.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 15:10 [IST]