Samajwadi Party plans to expose the BJP government policies with its twin programmes

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 9: With the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) almost in place for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the SP is organising its twin programme - Samajik Vikas Vision and Samajik Nyay Jan Abhiyan - till January 20, 2019. The party has plans to contact around one lakh villages demanding reservation as per the proportion of the population.

With the help of these programmes information about the Bharatiya Janata Party government's failure and the party failing to implement election manifesto will be provided in every village. This campaign has started on January 7 with the SP workers contacting villages.

Also Read | Lok Sabha polls: After SP-BSP snub, Congress to go solo in UP?

National secretary of the party Rajendra Chaudhary said that this campaign will also tell people about the achievements of the Samajwadi Party government in the state. Message is being communicated among people in the villages that the main agenda of the Yogi government is not development but division in the society. But during the SP regime, the main agenda of the government was development of the state to benefit people.

The development plans that had taken place during the SP regime directly benefited people of the state. The BJP government even failed to complete several such projects that were started by the SP government. At the moment, the BJP is instead of providing social justice to people is trying to divide 27 per cent reservation provided to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Actually on one hand 15 per cent population of the state is getting 50 per cent reservation while on the other 85 per cent population is getting just 50 per cent share. This is not a natural justice and the SP feels caste census must be done and people must get reservation as per their population. So justice is done with everyone.

Chaudhary said that the BJP is now afraid of facing the SP-BSP combine in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Now, it is resorting to defame the SP as it has broken all records of misusing power. Ministers in the government are not behaving properly.

Also Read | 'BJP's new ally is CBI': BSP over probe on illegal mining

People are angry with the BJP due to all these reasons and the party will be taught a lesson during the Lok Sabha elections and its dream of the BJP remaining in power for 50 years will be shattered.