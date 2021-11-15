Salman Khurshid's Nainital home set on fire; Congress leader says this can't be Hinduism

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 15: Congress leader Salman Khurshid's Nainital home was vandalised and set on fire today, days after his new book on Ayodhya sparked a controversy by comparing a "robust version" of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as the ISIS and Boko Haram in his book.

Khurshid shared the visuals on Facebook that shows tall flames, charred doors and shattered window panes at his Nainital home.

"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?", wrote Khurshid while sharing the video.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the mounting levels of intolerance in politics should be denounced by those in power.

"This is disgraceful.@salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums &always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically," he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times' was launched by former Union ministers Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh.

The book has sparked off controversy for asserting that Hindutva has pushed aside "Sanatan Dharma" and Hinduism and taken an aggressive position similar to Boko Haram and the likes.

However, reacting to the controversy, Khurshid told PTI, "I have not called these guys terrorists, I have just said they are similar in distorting religion. What Hindutva has done, it has pushed aside Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism and it has taken over a robust, aggressive position similar to Boko Haram and those other guys."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 18:14 [IST]