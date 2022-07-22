Salman Khan meets Mumbai CP over death threat letter, seeks permission for weapon license

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 22: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai.

While the actor said he visited the commissioner who was his "old friend" for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by Khan last month.

The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner's office.

When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor said, "He (police commissioner) is an old friend."

Last month, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May.

Khan's and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 23:31 [IST]