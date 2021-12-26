Superstar Salman Khan to fans: Say no to piracy, watch 'Radhe' on right platform

'You will get into trouble': Salman Khan warns of action after 'Radhe' leaks online

Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, doing well

India

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 26: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, on Saturday night.

Reportedly, the snake bit Khan's hand, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai at 3 am. The actor was discharged on Sunday morning and is doing well.

"Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor told PTI.

Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday. He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.