YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, doing well

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 26: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, on Saturday night.

    Salman Khan

    Reportedly, the snake bit Khan's hand, following which he was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai at 3 am. The actor was discharged on Sunday morning and is doing well.

    "Salman was bitten last night and taken to a hospital. He was discharged after six hours. He is back home and well," sources close to the actor told PTI.

    Khan is back to his Panvel farmhouse, where he will be ringing in his 56th birthday on Monday. He was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which released last month.

    More SALMAN KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    salman khan snake

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X