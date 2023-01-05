Saleem Patel rapes a Hindu girl several times after giving false hopes on marriage

All conversions cannot be said to be illegal: SC agrees to hear MP govt's plea against HC order

The Muslim youth befriended the victim and then sexually assaulted her.

Mumbai, Jan 05: The Maharashtra Police have registered a complaint against a Muslim individual named Sameer Saleem Patel for sexually assaulting a minor in the Vai region of Satara district.

The victim, in the complaint, has claimed that he raped her several times and the cops have registered the case under section 376 (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), and sections 3 (1) (w), 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, according to a report.

Going by the FIR, the victim, a class 12 student, and the accused are the residents of Kadegao area of Vai. She knew him since 2021 as he was coming to their farm for work. "Sameer used to work on our farm. We met once or twice. Later he became friends with my brother and started coming home. He also developed friendly relations with me so much so that I started trusting him," the girl said.

In February 2022, he had called the victim to a cafe named 'Dream Coffee Shop' and proposed his love for her. He convinced her that he was in love and asked for a sexual a favour.

However, she refused but he promised her that he would marry her in future. He then took her to a room behind the cafe and had sex without her consent. The FIR copy further states that Sameer Saleem Patel sexually assaulted her in June 2022 and raped her several times at the cafe after her college hours.

However, the victim in December realised that he was having multiple affairs and he gave her false hopes about marriage. "We had gone to Mandhar Dev, a Hindu religious place in December 2022 on his bike. There he again promised me that he would marry me. Later my parents helped me uncover the truth that he was cheating on me and that he had sexually assaulted me by giving false hopes that he would marry me," the girl added in the complaint. The investigation is on.

In a similar incident, a girl was trapped in love by a person called Ajmoddin Mohammed Sheikh and raped several times. Later, a case was filed under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) sections 5 (j) (2), 5 (l), and 6.