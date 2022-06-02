Delhi’s liquor shops reopen from today under new excise policy| Check timings, costs and other details here

MP liquor shops offer 10% discount for those taking second jab of COVID-19

Delhi: Tipplers queue up at liquor stores as vendors offer big discount, some below MRPs

Here is how much liquor you can store at home in Delhi

Sale of liquor around Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura banned

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 02: The sale of liquor and cannabis in shops falling within a 10km radius of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi here has been banned, officials said on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

The action was taken after the excise department received a government order asking it to stop the sale of narcotics and liquor falling within the said area from June 1.

According to the order, 37 shops selling liquor or bhang (cannabis) in 22 wards of Mathura Municipal Corporation were closed.

In September last year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced to ban sale of meat and liquor in 10km area of Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi.

While shops selling meat within the said area were closed by the administration the very next day, but shops selling liquor, beer and cannabis were not closed due to technical reasons.

But now, after the order received from the government two days ago, the District Excise Department has closed all 37 such shops falling under the purview of 22 wards of the municipal corporation.

District Excise Officer Prabhat Chand said that two days ago, an order was received from the government to close the liquor shops from June 1. After this, the sale of liquor has been completely banned in the area, Mr Chand said.

Confirming the development, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said that the Excise Department has taken action to shut down shops and bars selling liquor, beer, and cannabis in 22 wards of the city.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 10:31 [IST]