    Sajjan Kumar's conviction: Leaders cutting across party lines welcome HC verdict

    New Delhi, Dec 17: Leaders cutting across party lines welcomed the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Monday. The Delhi High Court today sentenced Sajjan Kumar for conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar will stay in jail for life, to surrender by Dec 31

    Sunil Kumar Jakhar

    President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Sunil Kumar Jakhar, said the party has been clear that whoever was involved in the riots should be brought to justice.

    "Yes, justice has been delayed but delivered finally. Nobody is above law and anyone who is involved in such a heinous crime should be brought to justice," the Congress MP told reporters outside Parliament.

    He also said Congress leader Kamal Nath's name never figured in the list of those involved in the riots. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the verdict convicting the 73-year-old Congress leader. "It has been a very long and painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

    H S Phoolka

    His AAP colleague and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka also welcomed the judgment and thanked everyone for their support and help. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Delhi MLA, Majinder Singh Sirsa, said the judgment has "given us big satisfaction". "It took 34 long years for justice because Congress was in power. The case was closed but it was opened again by the Nanavati commission. This case was kept closed by Congress for so long," he said.

    Also Read |Sajjan Kumar convicted: HS Phoolka resigned as Opposition leader to fight case in Delhi

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, outside Parliament, welcomed the judgment, saying "justice has been delayed but served". BJP spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is sitting on a hunger strike protest over Nath being named as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said they will appeal in the apex court for death sentence to Kumar.

    A bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel convicted Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony. The high court said Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. It also asked him not to leave Delhi before that.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
