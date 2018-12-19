Sajjan Kumar resigns from primary membership of Congress; victims not to appeal in the SC

New Delhi, Dec 19: Three-time Congress Lok Sabha MP Sajjan Kumar has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress after his conviction by the Delhi High Court in Sikh Riots case. However, Congress president Rahul Gandhi refused to speak anything either on Sajjan Kumar's verdict or Kamal Nath's statement on outsiders in MP.

Sajjan Kumar has to surrender before the court by December 31, 2018. In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, Sajjan Kumar writes, "In view of the High Court decision, I resign from the Congress with the immediate effect." But it is not only the national leadership but the Delhi Congress is also keeping silent on Sajjan Kumar issue.

Sajjan Kumar is a strong Jat leader of the city and has a big following in the rural area of Delhi. His influence and clout is not only in the community but also in a big area of Delhi. He even got his brother Ramesh Kumar elected to Parliament once from Delhi. So his conviction will be a big blow to the Congress in a situation when the Congress has started picking up in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court altered the lower court's decision and found him guilty of conspiracy, inciting riots, setting property on fire and desecrating places of religious worship under various sections. He has been sentenced life term till his death. His reaction could not be taken as he is not on any social media platform.

But the issue is that this incidence has put the Congress defensive. There are several more cases against many Congress leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also talked about the issue saying that could anyone have imagined a Congress leader getting punished in Sikh Riots case.

The Congress might be buyout by the victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but once the euphoria dies down, it will be difficult for the party to defend all these issues especially when Lok Sabha elections are coming closure. However, the party has tries to damage control by getting his resignation.

Sajjan Kumar will have to go to jail when he surrenders before the court. Supreme Court rules say that if anyone goes to court against conviction, the person has to produce surrender certificate with the appeal documents in the court. Without that no hearing will happen. However, relief from surrender could be sought.

Meanwhile the lawyer appearing for riot victims H S Phoolka is of the view that they will not go against this judgment to get death sentence for him as he feels life imprisonment is worst than the death sentence. It may also open some window for him to save himself.