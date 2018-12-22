Sajjan Kumar moves SC against his conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 22: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has moved Supreme Court today and filed an appeal against his conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The Delhi High Court Bench bench had on December 17 convicted and sentenced the 73-year-old former Congress leader to imprisonment for the remainder of his life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and had asked him to surrender by December 31 and not to leave Delhi.

A day before the same Bench dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea seeking time until January 30 to surrender.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said it saw no grounds to grant him the relief. "Application is dismissed," it said.

He had sought more time, saying he has to settle family affairs related to children and property and also needs time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court verdict.

(With PTI inputs)