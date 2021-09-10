Sagarika Ghose to talk on Liberty and Media

Renowned journalist and author Sagarika Ghose will speak on "Liberty and the media: How free are journalists to tell the truth" at the 10th Edition of Pos Poss Global Talks.

Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT) is a collective of like-minded professionals who came together to take up change making initiatives. Inspired by the thought leadership of P. Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police, Kerala Police, MBT has successfully engaged and impacted thousands of most deserving people in our society through a spectrum of programmes.

The Pos Poss Talk Series is one such meaningful initiative made in cyberspace. It started off as a daily engagement to spread Positivity (Pos) and thus open up Possibilities (Poss) and then it was converted to a weekly show. The talk show in which leading social influencers have participated has crossed 50 episodes and the huge success and ever growing audience prompted MBT to consider working on a Pos Poss Global Show in English.

On an average, the show touches around one lakh audience across the globe. A majority of its audience is youngsters, but the show reach out and impact across a wider demography.

The show featuring Sagarika Ghose will be held on Zoom platform on September 10, 2021 at 7 pm. (Meeting ID: 889 1747 5443 and Passcode: 123123)

The talk will be streamed live on social media channels of MBT like Facebook (http://facebook.com/mbtunited); YouTube (http://youtube.com/mbtunited) and Instagram (http://Instagram.com/mbtunited)

SAGARIKA GHOSE is one of India's most noted journalists as well as an author and broadcaster. She has worked in The Times Of India, Outlook magazine and The Indian Express. She was a prime time television news anchor for BBC World on Question Time India as well as on the news network CNN-IBN.

She is the author of two novels, 'The Gin Drinkers' and 'Blind Faith', as well as the recently published best selling biography of Indira Gandhi: 'Indira, India's Most Powerful Prime Minister'. Her most recent published work is the critically acclaimed treatise 'Why I Am A Liberal-A Manifesto For Indians Who Believe In Individual Freedom'. Ghose has won numerous awards in journalism including the CH Mohammed Koya National Journalism Award as well as Best Anchor Award from the Indian Television Academy. She has also been listed as one of the world's most famous women Rhodes Scholars. Ghose is a popular and widely read columnist and currently writes syndicated columns in The Times Of India.

