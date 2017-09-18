Safety in schools: Maneka Gandhi urges teachers to report child abuse on POSCO e-box

Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who held a high-level meeting of officials on Monday confirmed that there would be a subsequent meeting of 6 secretaries who run various schools.

The basic objective of the meeting was to develop a set of guidelines and protocols which schools must follow so that the children remain protected from any kind of abuse or physical/mental harm.

She further stated that the parents, guardians and teachers should remain vigilant about the children as well as their behaviour and any suspected situation should be reported immediately on the Childline No.1098 and the POCSO e-Box.

While these guidelines are already in place, the exact timeslines for the implementation of the same would be decided and updated. Full report of the meeting is still awaited.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the murder of a Class 2 student inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon for allegedly resisting sexual assault, and the rape of a five-year-old girl in a private school in Delhi's Shahdara.

OneIndia News