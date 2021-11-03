DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan’s win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

Sadhguru takes on Twitter asks citizens not to prevent kids from burning firecrackers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 03: Isha Foundation head Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has called out microblogging site Twitter for Firecrackers Ban on Diwali.

"Concern about air pollution is not a justification to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers," spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev remarked at a time when the country is divided over bursting firecrackers.

When asked about those who support the country's firecracker ban, Sadhguru said,"I have not lit a cracker in quite a few years. But when I was a child how much it meant, from the month of September we will be dreaming crackers. And after Diwali is over, next one-two months, we will save the crackers and keep on doing it everyday. Let not people who are suddenly environmentally active say "No child should have crackers".Make a three-day trek to work as a sacrifice for them. Allow children to enjoy the excitement of cracking crackers."

Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/isrSZCQAec — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

On Monday, the Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi also asked the West Bengal government to explore the possibility to ensure that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported in the state at the entry point itself.

The bench, which assembled during the Diwali break to hear the matter, was hearing the pleas against the October 29 order of the high court banning the sale, use and purchase of all types of firecrackers in the state.

"The state should ensure that there is no use or display or bursting of firecrackers of any type at all during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations as well as Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak's birthday and Christmas and New Year's eve celebrations this year," the high court had said. It had said that only wax or oil-based diyas may be used for the occasions.