YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Saddened by demise of BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh: PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, passed away this morning.

    Saddened by demise of BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh: PM Modi

    He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital here. The MP was on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that Singh will be remembered for his work towards strengthening the BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

    "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the PM said in a tweet.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X