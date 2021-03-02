Saddened by demise of BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh: PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, passed away this morning.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital here. The MP was on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and said that Singh will be remembered for his work towards strengthening the BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," the PM said in a tweet.