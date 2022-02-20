SAD will get 80 plus seats: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab's CEO directs registration of FIRs on complaints against Kejriwal and Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, Feb 20: Shiromani Akali Dal leader chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the state by winning over 80 seats in the Punjab Election 2022.

Sukhbir Singh Badal hoped that his SAD-BSP alliance will make a clean sweep in the elections this time. He claimed," We will get 80 plus seats."

"We have been standing firm at one place for the last three generations. While many others have moved to other parties on not getting election tickets, like Captain Amarinder Singh," said Parkash Singh Badal.

"Today people want a stable, strong government," added Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue.

"As a border state, Punjab has many challenges. I'm sure there's going to be clean sweep in favour of a tried and tested local, regional party that understands the aspirations of the local people," she said.

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress also in the fray.

AAP has emerged as top contender in the polls, while Amarinder Singh, who quit Cogress last year amid a year-long tussle with Navjot Sidhu, has joined hands with the BJP.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

