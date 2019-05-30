'Sad, unfortunate': How twitter reacted to Sushma Swaraj's exit from Modi cabinet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: In an indication that the veteran leader will sit out of a BJP government for the first time, Sushma Swaraj, who was External Affairs minister in the previous government, was seen taking a seat in the audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. The fact she wouldn't continue as the foreign minister has left twitterati in distraught.

She is one of the most active ministers on social media in the Narendra Modi government and has helped many distressed Indians staying abroad.

Here's are the reactions to the end of Swaraj's term as the foreign minister:

..And i am not liking this headline "SUSHMA SWARAJ NOT TO BE PART OF MODI 2.0" . while i do believe it would have been for the health reasons , still feels bad that she is not going to be part of the cabinet.#ModiSarkar2 #ModiSwearingIn #sushmaswaraj — Amruta Lokhande (@amrutaloki) May 30, 2019

#sushmaswaraj will not be part of modi cabinet 😔 #ModiSarkar2 — Sahil darne (@DSahil_) May 30, 2019

💔to see @SushmaSwaraj ji 💔 not present for #SwearinginCeremony I really wish she get well soon fast n join the cabinet as before! #Modi2Begins #SushmaSwaraj — Anshul🙋🇮🇳 (@anshul_73_) May 30, 2019

Swaraj and her ministry have handled various crisis situation ably in last five years and she has been often times credited with laying the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he visits a foreign country.

Modi Cabinet 2.0: List of new ministers of India 2019

An MP from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha constituency, Swaraj was born in Haryana's Ambala Cantt area in 1952.

Having started early in politics, at the age of 25 in 1977, Swaraj became a member of the Haryana Assembly and a Cabinet Minister in the state. Later in 1979, she became the President of Janata Party in Haryana. Elected seven times as a Member of Parliament, she was three times Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Swaraj had delivered a brilliant speech on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the United Nations and she had told the world that, "There can be no distinction between good and bad terrorists".

Her quick responses to the SOS tweets ensured she jumped up in popularity and break into the list of 10 most followed political leaders in the world. With her five million plus and tweeter followers she is the most followed female political leader in the world.

She has ensured that not only mute Indian girl Gita could come home but also someone like Sonu could be with his family again.

Swaraj was honoured with the 'Outstanding Parliamentarian Award' in 2004, making her India's first woman MP honoured with the award.