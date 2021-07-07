Sad for myself happy for them: Babul Supriyo wrote after resigning as union minister

New Delhi, July 07: Babul Supriyo was among the many ministers who quit ahead of the Cabinet expansion. He put out a post on Facebook which said 'yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere.

He ended the post by saying that he is surely feeling sad for himself but very happy for them.

"Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere.Not being able to take phone calls of my friends in the media who care for me hence let me spell it out myself. Yes, I have resigned from the Council Of Ministers (As I had framed it earlier, "Asked to resign" may not be the right way to put it) I thank Honble Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers. I am extremely happy that I go today without a spot of corruption on me, having served my constituency with all my might & having enjoyed their confidence when Asansol voted me back as their MP once again, with triple the Margin in 2019 again. My bestest of wishes to my colleagues, whose names I can't spell out but by now everyone is aware, will be sworn in as Hon'ble Ministers from Bengal. I am surely SAD for myself but very HAPPY for them. More power to all of them," he wrote in the post.

