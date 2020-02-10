  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Sad and disappointing': Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised concern over the incident of outsiders entering campus and molesting women students at Gargi College during a fest held last week.

    "Misbehaviour with our daughters in Gargi College is very sad and disappointing. Incidents like these cannot be tolerated. Culprits should be caught and given the harshest possible punishment and we must ensure that children studying in our colleges feel safe," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    sad and disappointing: Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival.

    Gargi college molestation case: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe

    The Delhi Police said it has launched a probe into the incident and is scanning CCTV footage. Police, however, have not received a complaint in this regard, a senior officer said.

    As per their posts, during the college festival, 'Reverie', around 6:30 pm on Sunday , groups of unruly, drunk men mobbed the entrances of the college and forced their way in.

    The students alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered.

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal molestation

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X